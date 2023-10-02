Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,765,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 1,974,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KOJAF remained flat at $24.62 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Kojamo Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kojamo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. It rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017. Kojamo Oyj was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

