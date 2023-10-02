Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 552,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance

Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $27.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $27.65.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

