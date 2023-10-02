Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 552,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance
Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $27.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $27.65.
Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile
