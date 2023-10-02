Kooman & Associates Buys 7,746 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Kooman & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.10. 20,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.