Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $393.39. 2,058,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,912. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $314.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.75.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

