Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.32. The stock had a trading volume of 511,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,520. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.82.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

