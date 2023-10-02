Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Cohu worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,357,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,099,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth $216,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 277,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cohu by 26.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.65. 53,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Cohu had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

