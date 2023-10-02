Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 187.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,801. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.02 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.