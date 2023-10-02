Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,816,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,726,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

