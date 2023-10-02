Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $206,404,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $86.50. 4,098,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,242,027. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

