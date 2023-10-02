Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 771.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $443.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $260.97 and a one year high of $492.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.71.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.86 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on URI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

