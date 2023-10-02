Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,977. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

