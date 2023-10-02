Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198,700 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 73.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 697,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 295,358 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2,496.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 272,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 15,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,105.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,421. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 15,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $199,105.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,086,421. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,644,100 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.57. 1,606,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,260. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 million. Analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Articles

