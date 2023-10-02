Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $4.46 Million Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,450 shares during the quarter. Accuray makes up about 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Accuray by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the first quarter worth $59,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 128,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARAY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

