Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 166.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,807. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

Free Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

