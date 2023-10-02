Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.63 on Monday, reaching $141.08. 1,030,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,510. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.34.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.