Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,856 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

KO stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.48. 4,216,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,115,091. The stock has a market cap of $239.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

