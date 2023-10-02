Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 22,100 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of BlackBerry worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 171.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 98.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,346 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE BB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,831. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

