Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,643 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,265,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.