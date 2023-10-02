Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,547 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,667,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,346,000 after buying an additional 222,143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,676,000 after buying an additional 907,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after buying an additional 734,754 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,769,000 after buying an additional 702,235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,673,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,397,000 after buying an additional 402,847 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.80. 124,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,214. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

