Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 0.9% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.50.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.3 %

LRCX traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $625.09. 635,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is $664.62 and its 200-day moving average is $602.52. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,578 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

