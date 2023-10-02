Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.04. 1,355,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

