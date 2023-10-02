LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,900 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 476,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,339.0 days.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEGIF stock remained flat at $72.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($16.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LEG Immobilien will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

