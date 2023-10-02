Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £2,432.93 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £2,432.93 ($2,970.97).

Shares of LON:LGEN traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 217.70 ($2.66). The stock had a trading volume of 13,894,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,845,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83. The company has a market cap of £13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.40 ($3.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a GBX 5.71 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.03) to GBX 333 ($4.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 314.67 ($3.84).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

