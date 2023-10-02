Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

LMND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.94.

Lemonade stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.58 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 79.54%. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,043,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,920,000 after acquiring an additional 152,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after buying an additional 467,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,276 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

