Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,512,800 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 5,219,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,641.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FINMF

Leonardo Stock Performance

Leonardo Company Profile

Shares of Leonardo stock remained flat at $14.06 during trading on Monday. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.