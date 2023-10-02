Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,512,800 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 5,219,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,641.0 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
