Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 661,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,739.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Lion Stock Performance

Lion stock remained flat at $9.67 during midday trading on Monday. Lion has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $743.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lion will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

See Also

