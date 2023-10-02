Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after purchasing an additional 862,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,744,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,696,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after buying an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

