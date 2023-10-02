Loop Capital Raises Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target to $30.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of ATSG opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

