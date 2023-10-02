Luke M. Scrivanich Sells 15,396 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $8.91. 608,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.43 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after acquiring an additional 376,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,560,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,888,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

