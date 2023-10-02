Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) Price Hits $0.0945 on Major Exchanges

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.0945 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $1,033.75 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Token Profile

Luxurious Pro Network Token’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official website is www.lpntoken.io. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official message board is blog.lpntoken.io. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Luxurious Pro Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution. LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

