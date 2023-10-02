Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.28. 136,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,856. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

