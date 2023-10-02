Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.28. 136,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,856. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
