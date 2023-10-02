Mainsail Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $93.25. 2,812,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,327,972. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

