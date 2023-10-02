Mainsail Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the quarter. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF comprises 3.9% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned about 1.50% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,681.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FUMB traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,794. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.