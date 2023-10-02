Mainsail Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 2.7% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,818,180,000.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,878. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

