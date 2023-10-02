Mainsail Financial Group LLC Purchases 966 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,029,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,186,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FPE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 574,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,694. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

