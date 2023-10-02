Mainsail Financial Group LLC Sells 201 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after acquiring an additional 358,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,580,000 after acquiring an additional 285,998 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,813. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.33.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.