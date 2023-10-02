Mainsail Financial Group LLC Sells 704 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MU. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,253,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,800. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

