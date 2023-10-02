Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in September

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,892,600 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 2,425,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Marathon Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. 1,499,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,774. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

