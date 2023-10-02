Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in September

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,892,600 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 2,425,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Gold
Marathon Gold Trading Down 0.1 %
Marathon Gold Company Profile
Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Gold
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.