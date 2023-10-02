Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.21.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
