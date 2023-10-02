Mason & Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 4,424 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $8,494,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DAL traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $36.77. 1,549,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,008,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

