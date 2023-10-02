Mason & Associates Inc Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mason & Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

