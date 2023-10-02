Mason & Associates Inc Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 0.4% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,851. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.76 and its 200-day moving average is $146.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.