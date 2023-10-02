Mason & Associates Inc Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $424,700,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.02. 2,080,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,264,361. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. The company has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

