Maxim Group Downgrades Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.51. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

