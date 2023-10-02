Maxim Group Increases Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Price Target to $10.00

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Bionomics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

BNOX stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Bionomics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

