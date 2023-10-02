Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Decreases Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSM. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 134,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 103,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BSM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,720. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 75.74%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

