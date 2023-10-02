Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $38.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.99. 2,842,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $208.96 and a twelve month high of $283.63. The company has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

