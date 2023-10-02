Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $568.11. 773,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,568. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

