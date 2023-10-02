Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 150 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded up $3.01 on Monday, hitting $694.85. 108,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $708.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $703.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $488.23 and a one year high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

