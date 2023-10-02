Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 110.0% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,918,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,864. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

